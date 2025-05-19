Metro Detroit car chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, suspects on the loose

The Brief Two suspects are on the run after a police chase ended in a car crash in Eastpointe. The chase began at a Walgreens in St. Clair Shores early Monday. Police gave chase as speeds reached close to 100 miles an hour before the crash at Moross.



A police chase in Eastpointe ended with three drivers having their vehicles smashed, leaving two suspects on the run in Metro Detroit.

Timeline:

The chase began at a Walgreens in St. Clair Shores early Monday when two men, accused of shoplifting from the store, took off in an Acura as officers approached.

The chase eventually ended at I-94 Service Drive and Moross in Eastpointe, where sources tell FOX 2 they crashed into three other vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, neighbors in the area saw the whole thing unfold at their doorsteps.

"That is horrendous to think that people are that desperate for cigarettes, candy, whatever it may be. It’s terrible," Fran Julian said.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 was told the suspects had driven through Brys Park and tried to escape south on the I-94 Service Drive.

Police gave chase as speeds reached close to 100 miles an hour before the crash at Moross. Officials are hoping someone with information on the suspects comes forward as soon as possible.

As of Monday evening, the identities of both suspects are unknown.