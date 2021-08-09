Metro Detroit communities receive thousands in grants for water infrastructure
LANSING, Mich. - Metro Detroit Communities like Royal Oak, Harper Woods, Allen Park, and more will be receiving thousands of dollars in grants to make lead water line replacements, connect people who have contaminated groundwater to safer sources, and research for their residents.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced over $2 million in grants for 15 Michigan cities, villages, and townships across the state.
The Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM), and The Affordability and Planning (AP) grant are available in order to help create management plans, research, and infrastructure updates.
These grants make it possible for the city to replacing service lines that may contain lead, connecting home to clean water supplies, and making water more affordable for residents, and make better plans for future storms and wastewater.
"Today’s grants will help communities across Michigan facing unique challenges maintain and improve their water systems," said Gov. Whitmer
DWAM grants are available to assist water supplies in asset development and management, along with the distribution of materials according to Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule.
AP grants are available to any community water supply and a local unit of government to assist in planning or rate studies.
DWAM Grants:
- Village of St. Charles – $397,083
- Village of Mackinaw City – $210,225
- City of Allen Park – $53,200
- Village of Union City – $191,760
- City of Plainwell – $269,950
- City of Three Rivers – $274,775
- City of Royal Oak – $252,133
- Village of Berrien Springs – $215,000
- Crystal Falls Township – $35,860
- City of Harper Woods – $15,800
- City of Highland Park – $120,000
- City of Iron River – $101,300
- City of Midland – $15,800
- City of Muskegon Heights – $135,000
- Village of Westphalia – $15,000
The Clean Michigan Water Plan will move hundreds of millions of dollars in state assistance to improving drinking water quality and bolstering wastewater protections for Michiganders throughout the state.