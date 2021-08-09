Metro Detroit Communities like Royal Oak, Harper Woods, Allen Park, and more will be receiving thousands of dollars in grants to make lead water line replacements, connect people who have contaminated groundwater to safer sources, and research for their residents.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced over $2 million in grants for 15 Michigan cities, villages, and townships across the state.

The Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM), and The Affordability and Planning (AP) grant are available in order to help create management plans, research, and infrastructure updates.

These grants make it possible for the city to replacing service lines that may contain lead, connecting home to clean water supplies, and making water more affordable for residents, and make better plans for future storms and wastewater.

"Today’s grants will help communities across Michigan facing unique challenges maintain and improve their water systems," said Gov. Whitmer

DWAM grants are available to assist water supplies in asset development and management, along with the distribution of materials according to Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule.

AP grants are available to any community water supply and a local unit of government to assist in planning or rate studies.

DWAM Grants:

Village of St. Charles – $397,083

Village of Mackinaw City – $210,225

City of Allen Park – $53,200

Village of Union City – $191,760

City of Plainwell – $269,950

City of Three Rivers – $274,775

City of Royal Oak – $252,133

Village of Berrien Springs – $215,000AP Grants

Crystal Falls Township – $35,860

City of Harper Woods – $15,800

City of Highland Park – $120,000

City of Iron River – $101,300

City of Midland – $15,800

City of Muskegon Heights – $135,000

Village of Westphalia – $15,000

AP Grants

Crystal Falls Township – $35,860

City of Harper Woods – $15,800

City of Highland Park – $120,000

City of Iron River – $101,300

City of Midland – $15,800

City of Muskegon Heights – $135,000

Village of Westphalia – $15,000

Advertisement

The Clean Michigan Water Plan will move hundreds of millions of dollars in state assistance to improving drinking water quality and bolstering wastewater protections for Michiganders throughout the state.