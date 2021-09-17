Metro Detroit contractor convicted in embezzlement of postal service funds

A Metro Detroit contractor has been convicted in the embezzlement of more than $1.2 million from the United States Postal Service.

Michael Rymar, 59, of Rochester Hills pleaded guilty Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit said.

Rymar’s company, Horizons Materials & Management, was awarded more than $5 million in contracts for repairs to postal service buildings in Michigan and New York.

Authorities said documentation contained false and fraudulent statements. Some falsely overstated amounts paid to subcontractors to complete repairs. Amounts paid to Horizons Materials & Management employees and for materials for postal service work also were falsely inflated.

The scheme took place from 2015 to 2018.

Advertisement

Rymar faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The government also is seeking restitution of the stolen funds and forfeiture of a number of financial accounts held by Rymar, including two accounts valued over $1.2 million.