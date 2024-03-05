Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, rainy day after record-setting warmth Monday

Temperatures are falling after Monday's temps broke a record.

The high climbed to 74 on Monday afternoon, breaking the previous record for the date set in the 1980s.

Tuesday, temperatures start in the mid to high 50s ahead of a cold front. As that cold front arrives, it brings rain that starts in the morning.

Wet weather will continue through the afternoon and into the evening for some areas. At times, the rain will be heavy.

Highs will only reach the low 60s and will continue to drop as the week progresses.

Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 50s. Thursday, highs will hang around 50.