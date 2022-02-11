Metro Detroit Crisis Support Committee supports Ukrainians amid rising tensions with Russia

President Biden's National Security Advisor issued a warning for Americans on Friday to leave Ukraine immediately because the country could be invaded by Russia soon.

However, many people are deciding to stay put. They are stocking up on supplies and taking civil defense classes so they're prepared to fight.

"We are very anxious because our people aren’t ready for war, but now they are getting ready for war. Even citizens are training themselves to be able to defend their land," Marie Zarycky said. "They think the Olympic Games are distracting everyone a little bit, but most of them think he is only threatening, but they are ready."

Zarycky's husband's son and other relatives still live in Ukraine, close to the Russian border.

Zarycky and Mikola Mursky, who teaches political science virtually at a college in Ukraine, are part of the recently formed Metro Detroit Crisis Support Committee, a group that has banded together to support people back home.

"Although we pray and hope it is a bluff, we have to prepare for the worst," Mursky said.

Zarycky and Mursky are encouraging people in Metro Detroit to call their senators to urge them to stand up to Russian aggressions, which is part of an agreement made by the U.S. and other allies back in 1994.

"The U.S. said, 'W will assure your security if you give up your nuclear weapons and Ukraine did," Mursky said. "If we had them still, we wouldn’t be in this position."

A rally is planned for Feb. 20 at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Warren.