Metro Detroit dispensary giving away $30K weed-themed wedding -- How to apply

An Oakland County dispensary is giving one couple a wedding for free, complete with a weed bar and budtenders to help guests pick what they want.

Greenhouse Of Walled Lake has partnered with Choice Labs of Jackson to provide a wedding worth $30,000.

"We’re seeing a generation choose weed over booze, even when it comes to traditional celebrations like weddings. Move open ‘open bar,’ hello ‘bud bar,’" said Greenhouse Owner Jerry Millen.

The wedding will be held on the grounds of the dispensary. The "bud bar," manned by budtenders and stocked with high-quality flower and Choice products, will accompany a custom-made Mojo-infused chocolate wedding cake, the dispensary said. After the ceremony, there will be "weed leaves thrown" instead of rice.

The winning couple will work with a wedding planner to make sure everything goes well.

Anyone old enough to receive a marriage license is eligible to win, and there is no purchase necessary. The winner will be announced in early May.

To enter, enter a short message about why you want to win here by April 30.