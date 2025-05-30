Metro Detroit doctor performs CPR during public medical emergency

The Brief A doctor was in the right place at the right time when a fitness classmate collapsed. She performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. It was her first time doing CPR outside of work.



A special reunion on Friday gave a young woman who suffered a medical emergency the chance to thank the person who saved her life.

The backstory:

Emily Morgan was in a fitness class when suddenly Emily collapsed.

Luckily, Dr. Dema Fawaz, an emergency room physician at Corewell Health, was in the right place at the right time.

"I turned around and saw Emily being slowly lowered to the ground," said Dr. Fawaz. "I sensed a lot of panic in the room and I immediately identified myself and said, 'Don’t worry, I’m a physician, I can help.'"

Fawaz said she performed CPR until the ambulance arrived, helping save Emily’s life. It was her first time doing CPR outside of work.

Big picture view:

At only 27 years old, Emily survived cardiac arrest, and all she remembers is waking up in the hospital.

"They told me someone in my class had saved me, and I didn't know who it was. But I immediately recognized her when she came in at the hospital. We'd taken classes together before, and I just didn’t know her name, so it was emotional in the hospital when she came and visited me," she said.

Meanwhile, the heartfelt reunion was just another reminder of why learning CPR could save a life. Every second counts, and even though Fawaz is a doctor, CPR is not hard to learn, and the more people who know it, the better.

It might just save a life.