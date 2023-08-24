Metro Detroit road flooding: What to do if you left your vehicle on a flooded freeway, street

Flooding on both freeways and surface streets has led to police advisories to avoid the flooded roads Thursday morning.

However, some drivers still attempted to drive on these roads. While some made it out, others were forced to abandon their vehicles after stalling or getting stuck.

If you are one of those drivers, and you left your vehicle on a freeway, you'll have to contact Michigan State Police about it.

Here's who to call:

Oakland and Macomb counties

Michigan State Police Second District Metro North - 248-584-5740

Wayne County

Michigan State Police Second District Metro South - 734-287-5000

Stuck on a freeway outside of Metro Detroit? Here's who you need to call:

Livingston and Washtenaw counties

Michigan State Police Brighton Post - 810-229-6770

Monroe and Lenawee counties

Michigan State Police Monroe Post - 734-242-8928

---

Drivers who left their vehicles behind on a surface street will need to contact that local police department. Be aware that some police departments, such as Van Buren Township, are not planning for vehicles to be towed until water recedes