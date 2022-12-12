Metro Detroit gas prices are lowest in state - but could start climbing soon

It was another good week for gas prices as costs at the pump fell another 20 cents.

Metro Detroit petrol now costs on average $3.10 per gallon - the cheapest in Michigan. That's the case after another week of double-digit drops in gas prices. Currently, it's about $3.24 per gallon on average in Michigan, which the most expensive in Traverse City.

The national average is around $3.21.

Triple A out of Dearborn said gas prices are even lower than they were this time last year - a remarkable feat considering Michigan gas prices hit an all-time high earlier this year.

"Michigan motorists have seen gas prices steadily decline for the past five weeks with some metro areas seeing prices even lower than this time last year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA. "As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through this week."

Could Metro Detroit see sub-$3 costs by Christmas?

Possibly, however, the shutdown by the Keystone Pipeline means a loss of over half a million barrels of oil daily. According to Patrick De Haan from Gas Buddy, "this likely will start having an effect on some refineries in the Plains and Midwest very soon."

An oil spill left cost an estimated 14,000 barrels after a leak was reported. There's no time of restoration.