New Meijer convenience stores set to open next month in Southeast Michigan

Meijer Grocery stores, smaller shops designed to be convenient, will open next month in Southeast Michigan.

The grocery chain said Monday that its Meijer Grocery at Lapeer and Clarkston roads in Lake Orion and at 24 Mile and Hayes roads in Macomb Township will open Jan. 26, 2023.

These smaller stores will be 75,000 to 90,000 square feet. According to the chain, these stores will have a single entrance on a corner, so there are more parking spots by the door.

"Orion and Macomb Townships are already very familiar with our Meijer supercenters, but we believe they will benefit from the added convenience Meijer Grocery will bring to their neighborhoods," said Don Sanderson, the senior vice president of merchandising at Meijer. "We specifically chose to launch this new store format in southeast Michigan because we’re a Michigan company that has been serving customers in Metro Detroit for decades."

Meijer said they will include many of the same departments as larger stores, including fresh produce; a fresh meat counter; a bakery with in-store cake decorators; a full-service deli; dry grocery; a pharmacy; health and beauty care; baby, pets, and consumables; card and party items; and a floral department.

The stores will offer Shop and Scan, as well as Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup.