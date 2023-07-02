Metro Detroit kids take part in 50 Yard Challenge, helping those in need, 1 lawn at a time

Some Metro Detroit kids are spending their holiday weekend giving back to some neighbors.

It is a national challenge called the 50 Yard Challenge. It is a program aimed at doing good across the country.

"A 50 Yard Challenge is if you cut 50 lawns for free, for the elderly, the disabled, single parents, and veterans of help in need," said Jordan Corker, 13 years old.

And because they’re a group of four, they did 100 total, they said.

The 50 Yard Challenge was started in Alabama, by a man named Rodney Smith Jr.

"He started this because he noticed people in his neighborhood who needed help and he wanted to give back," said Burgandy Wallace, a Westland mother.

And now kids are giving back across the country and here in Metro Detroit.

"I just wanted to help people," Jordan said.

"So you can get lawn mower, a weed whacker and a blower," said Stirling Wallace, 9 years old. "I’m not really doing it for the prizes, I just want to help people.

"Mowing grass is kind of fun, I like it."

Their levels of experience vary.

"I cut my grass at home every Wednesday, my dad taught me," said Tramal Hughes, 15.

So now the boys are looking for lawns to mow.

"It’s been a couple days of just getting started, we are just getting started so we're getting our equipment ready and our schedule," Burgandy said. "We've posted several places on Facebook so that we can get the word out.

"The surrounding cities, we don’t want to go too far, Livonia, Canton, Westland, Garden city, Dearborn."

FOX 2: "Are you ready for the challenge?"

"Yeah I’m excited," said Jayden Jamison, 8.

For more about The 50 Yard challenge, CLICK HERE.



