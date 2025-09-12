Metro Detroit man accused of plotting to kidnap a 4-year-old from Windsor

The Brief A man from Metro Detroit allegedly plotted to kidnap a little boy from Windsor. Investigators say he sexually assaulted the 4-year-old, whose mother he met on a dating site.



A sick and twisted story links a local man to what the feds say is a diabolical kidnapping plot involving a little boy in Windsor.

Investigators say he sexually assaulted the 4-year-old, whose mother he met on a dating site, and now he’s in custody.

Big picture view:

46-year-old Shahzad Hameedi allegedly armed with a stun gun, zip ties, duct tape, and NyQuil, attempted to snatch the little boy in June from his Windsor home. The child’s mother didn’t realize Hameedi was the suspect and allowed an unsupervised visit with her little boy.

"We have been doing this job for a long time, and I can tell you this investigation really touched us, especially when you have a child victim of this age. Very, very serious crimes," said Windsor Police Sgt. David Tennent. "The family friend returned the little boy to the residence, and the little boy had injuries. We later determined those injuries were consistent with the boy being sexually assaulted."

What's next:

Hameedi was arrested at his residence in Royal Oak in a coordinated effort with investigators both here at home and in Windsor. He is now facing charges in both countries for kidnapping and sexual assault.

The concern is that this so-called "con man" may have targeted more victims on dating sites.

"He was in possession of multiple identities both in Canada and the US," said Tennent.