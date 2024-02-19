Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit man admits to raping, killing woman near famous German castle

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

18 June 2023, Bavaria, Schwangau: Neuschwanstein Castle in the morning light. In a referendum on Sunday, the residents of Schwangau are to decide whether they support the nomination of Neuschwanstein as a World Heritage Site. Photo: Karl-Josef Hilden

Expand

BERLIN - A man from Metro Detroit admitted Monday to raping and killing a woman after authorities say he pushed two U.S. women down a ravine near Germany's Neuschwanstein last summer, the Associated Press reports. 

The 31-year-old Lincoln Park man was arrested shortly after the attack on June 14, 2023, that left one of the victims, Eva Liu from Illinois, dead. The victims were hiking near Marienbruecke, a bridge that offers a view of the castle when they were attacked. 

Related

Lincoln Park man arrested for pushing woman from German castle to her death
article

Lincoln Park man arrested for pushing woman from German castle to her death

The incident killed Eva Liu from Illinois, who was allegedly sexually assaulted on a trail near the castle in southern Germany and then pushed from a scenic overlook into a gorge 165 feet below.

German police told FOX News a second woman, Kelsey Chang, a friend of Liu, tried to help her, and was also pushed off the same ledge. She landed on a tree and survived.  

According to the German news agency dpa, the suspect admitted to the crimes as his trial began. 

He is charged with murder, rape with fatal consequences, attempted murder and possession of child pornography. Murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison in Germany.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lincoln Park man arrested for pushing, 2 women from German castle, killing 1

It is an international crime where the man being led away by German police is reportedly from Metro Detroit.