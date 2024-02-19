Metro Detroit man admits to raping, killing woman near famous German castle

article

A man from Metro Detroit admitted Monday to raping and killing a woman after authorities say he pushed two U.S. women down a ravine near Germany's Neuschwanstein last summer, the Associated Press reports.

The 31-year-old Lincoln Park man was arrested shortly after the attack on June 14, 2023, that left one of the victims, Eva Liu from Illinois, dead. The victims were hiking near Marienbruecke, a bridge that offers a view of the castle when they were attacked.

Related article

German police told FOX News a second woman, Kelsey Chang, a friend of Liu, tried to help her, and was also pushed off the same ledge. She landed on a tree and survived.

According to the German news agency dpa, the suspect admitted to the crimes as his trial began.

He is charged with murder, rape with fatal consequences, attempted murder and possession of child pornography. Murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison in Germany.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.