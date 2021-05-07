Metro Detroit man uses magic while also being mental health advocate

One Metro Detroit man is using his magic to deliver an important message of hope.

Anthony Grupido is one of the most talented magicians in our state. Over the years, he has risen through the ranks to perform on some of the biggest stages in the industry - but like many independent entertainers, the last year has been rough.

"I was so busy working, I was jumping from show to show, I was sometimes doing two shows in two states in the same day," he said. "When the shutdown happened I lost an entire year's worth of work. (It) gave me the time to do different work on myself, more personal than business."

Aside from dazzling crowds with his awe-inspiring magic, Grupido has also used his magic to be an advocate for mental health. Dealing with his own depression, he uses his platform to talk to school-age kids about similar struggles they might be dealing with.

Anthony Grupido

"I try to provide a message of hope," he said. "So when the shutdown happened, I had to go virtual. I had to do some school assemblies where for the entire school I was on Zoom I was giving my mental wellness and coping skills presentation about suicide prevention on a virtual platform in a virtual studio that you guys can see here - in the second bedroom of my condo."

With Covid numbers slowly going down and vaccinations going up, the entertainment industry is coming alive - and so is Grupido's schedule.

If you want to book Anthony or see where he'll be performing check out his website www.themagicofhope.com

