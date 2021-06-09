Metro Detroit police confiscate 'highly elaborate THC extraction lab' from Clinton Township home

article

Police executing a search warrant in Clinton Township uncovered a chemistry set one might sooner find in a TV show than in a personal residence.

But on Tuesday, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team uncovered a "highly elaborate THC extraction lab" inside a home.

A Michigan State Police post online of the drug-making operation said had the equipment exploded, "it would have destroyed the garage along with damaging the neighboring residences."

An image of the setup, which featured an array of vats, beakers, burners, pressure dials, and scales was decommissioned by the Oakland County Hazmat Team later in the day.

The equipment was utilizing butane, which is commonly purged from mixtures that leave a highly concentrated form of THC. However, the process can also be dangerous if something goes wrong.

Ten marijuana plant, approximately 30 pounds of suspected pot, and a handgun were also seized along with the lab equipment.

The suspect was transported to the Clinton Township Police Department for interview and processing.

Advertisement

He was released pending further charges.