LIVE Metro Detroit road conditions as multiple crashes reported

The Brief Police are handling multiple crashes on Metro Detroit freeways on Tuesday morning. According to Bloomfield Township police, road conditions are bad.



Multiple crashes have been reported around Metro Detroit on Tuesday morning, stemming from cold temperatures, blowing snow, and freezing on roadways.

When temperatures dip, like they have been this week, road salt begins to lose its effectiveness. Combined with blowing snow, road conditions can become dangerous quickly.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews have been working to clear crashes on freeways for more than an hour. Among those crashes included several slide-offs on I-75 near Grange Hall in northern Oakland County.

"Road conditions are awful, please slow down and be patient," Bloomfield Township police posted on social media just before 8 a.m. "Roads may appear clear but are deceptively icy."

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

