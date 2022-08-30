Metro Detroit school closings: Dozens of districts closed over power outages

Dozens of Metro Detroit schools will be closed Tuesday for power outages.

Along with hundreds of thousands of homes losing power following a severe storm Monday night, several districts have also lost power.

It could be a short first week of school for many students that went back to class for the first time this year. According to DTE's outage map, there was no estimated time of restoration.

To access the Closings page, go here for more information. That includes schools in Rochester, Warren, West Bloomfield, and Waterford.

The outages were dispersed around Southeast Michigan, where the bulk of the storm damage stuck the state Monday night. Wind gusts up to 70 mph were recorded during the severe weather.

Check out the FOX 2 weather page for more updates as well.