Metro Detroit school closings for Tuesday, Jan. 9

As the first major winter storm system of the season arrives in Metro Detroit, schools could close as a heavy snowmaker arrives.

A winter weather advisory was issued Monday afternoon, effective from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It was issued as we are expected to see heavy, wet snow all morning long with up to five inches of precipitation in some spots.

Track the weather wherever you are with the FOX 2 Weather App. It's completely free and shows live radar, temperatures, incoming weather, and so much more. It also works anywhere in the world! Wherever you go, take the FOX 2 Weather App with you.

Most of us will likely see a couple of inches of snow, followed by an entire afternoon of rain. It won't be the highest snow storm we've ever seen but it's the first major one of the year and it will be very wet and heavy.

Depending on side streets, it may be tough for busses to make their routes, which could create some cancelations in and around Metro Detroit.

Check the latest list of closures on our closings page.

After this system moves out, we expect an inch of snow on Thursday – but look at Friday and Saturday where another large winter storm is starting to take shape.