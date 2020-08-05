Metro Detroit school districts release return to learning plans for fall amid COVID-19 pandemic

article

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in June that schools can resume in-person learning this coming school year if the school's region is in Phase 4, which currently includes all regions in Michigan.

Districts were then given direction to create a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan under the multiple phases of the economy restart plan. You can read more about Gov. Whitmer's Return to School Roadmap here. Below is a list of which districts have released their plans so far for the coming school year.

This list is not all-inclusive and FOX 2 may not yet be aware of a district's decision. We advise checking your district's website for the latest information. You can also alert us to your school's decision by emailing us at fox2newsdesk@foxtv.com.

ALLEN PARK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Allen Park Public Schools has said it will offer a variety of options at each grade level. You can read more about that here.

ANN ARBOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS

During the 2020-21 school year, three program choices are available to parents. You can read more on the district's website here.

ARMADA AREA SCHOOLS

Armada Area Schools will be offering students two learning options: face-to-face instruction or virtual learning online. You can read more here.

BERKLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Berkley School District will resume school online for all, until at least the end of the first marking period, October 30, 2020. You can read more on the district's website here.

BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS

An official announcement has not yet been made but the district has developed plans for multiple scenarios regarding the virus, which can be found online here.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS SCHOOLS

Bloomfield Hills Schools has an optional virtual choice for the 2020-2021 school year, for one or both semesters. You can get more information here.

BRANDON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Brandon School District is offering a choice to learn from home or attend in-person instruction. You can learn more here.

CENTER LINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Center Line Public Schools plans to offer three modes of learning this fall (if CDC/State of Michigan allow): Fully onsite learning (traditional model); part-time onsite/part-time virtual learning; and fully virtual learning. You can read more about that here.

CHIPPEWA VALLEY SCHOOLS

Chippewa Valley Schools announced families can choose between two educational options to best fit the needs of their family - the Chippewa Valley Virtual Academy and in-person learning. You can read more here.

CLARENCEVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Clarenceville School District intends to offer an online learning option for any student pre-K through 12 who opts in, with a hybrid schedule available for secondary students. You can read more here.

CLAWSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

An optional, 100% online program for all K-12 students has been approved. The school board has also approved a five-day-a-week face-to-face program for K-5 students, and a hybrid plan for 6-12 students. You can read more here.

CLINTONDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Clintondale Community District says a reopening plan will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 11 but that the district will offer both remote and traditional learning opportunities on a full-time basis. You can read more here.

DEARBORN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The board is discussing a return-to-schools plan at a special August 6 study session, but parents who know they do not want children in school will be offered the chance to enroll in a new online-only program. You can read more about that here.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS SCHOOL DISTRICT #7

Dearborn Heights School District #7 is giving a learning choice to families with two options, online or face-to-face. You can read more about that here.

DETROIT PUBLIC SCHOOLS COMMUNITY DISTRICT

Every DPSCD school will offer families the option of online learning or in-person instruction for the fall. Those attending face-to-face will attend five days per week with smaller classes, 20 or fewer students. You can read more about that here.

EASTPOINTE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Eastpointe Community Schools plans to offer three options for all K-12 students: traditional face-to-face instruction, fully online, and a blended model, all taught by Eastpointe staff. You can read more here.

ECORSE PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT

Ecorse Public School District plans to resume in-person instruction for the fall under Phase 4, but will be providing a total online virtual instructional option for students. You can read more here.

FARMINGTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Farmington Public Schools' officials will be recommending to the Board of Education at their August 11 school board meeting that the District begin the school year in a fully remote learning model that is named Learning at a Distance. You can read more about that here.

FRASER PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The district has announced it will be offering an entirely virtual option for all students in grades K-12 this fall in addition to our traditional face-to-face option. You can read more about that here.

GARDEN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Garden City School District has released a plan under each phase. The plan for Phase 4-5 says parents have a choice between in-person instruction or online instruction. You can read more about that here.

GROSSE POINTE PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM

The district announced school will start on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in full remote learning with a gradual plan to bring everyone back. You can read more about that here.

HAMTRAMCK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Hamtramck Public Schools will be providing a remote learning platform for the fall of 2020, with details still to come. You can read more here.

HOLLY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Holly Area School District is offering both an in-person learning plan and a 100% virtual learning plan. Read more here.

HURON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Huron Schools plans face-to-face instruction with a remote learning option available. You can read more here.

L'ANSE CREUSE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

L'Anse Creuse Public Schools is offering two learning options: in-person and virtual learning. You can read more about them here.

LAKE ORION COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Lake Orion Community Schools is offering two options for five-day in-person learning and its Dragon Virtual program. You can get more information here.

LAKE SHORE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

In addition to returning to in-person learning for all K-12 students, Lake Shore Public Schools is offering a 100% online learning option as an opt-in option for any family that does not want to return to in-person instruction. You can read more here.

LINCOLN PARK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

A full-time online learning program is being offered for students in pre K-12 for the 21-21 school year. You can get more information here.

LIVONIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Livonia Public Schools is offering a 100% online learning platform option for K-12 students. You can get more information here.

MADISON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Madison Public Schools is planning to offer families both an in-person or virtual option. You can read more here.

MELVINDALE-NORTHERN ALLEN PARK SCHOOLS

The district announced the school year will begin totally online. You can read more about that here.

NEW HAVEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

New Haven Community Schools is offering both in-person instruction and 100% online instruction for students. You can read more here.

ROCHESTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Rochester Community Schools will begin in a remote-learning environment, with the vision being to transition back to in-person learning as conditions allow. At this time, the district anticipates being in the remote environment until October 1. Read more here.

SOUTHFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Southfield Public School District is offering remote learning at the start of the school year. You can get more information here.

TROY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Troy School District is offering two full-time learning plans, including in-person learning and at-home learning. You can read more here.

UTICA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Utica Community Schools is preparing for face-to-face instruction with the ability to transition to remote learning with the student’s same classroom teacher(s) - or the option of enrolling exclusively in the UCS Virtual Academy, also taught by UCS teachers. You can read more here.

VAN BUREN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Van Buren Public Schools is offering a K-12 virtual learning school. You can get more information on that here.

VAN DYKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Van Dyke Public Schools is offering the choice to choose between a fully virtual (remote) option and a hybrid option. The hybrid option offers a blend of in-person and virtual learning. You can read more here.

WALLED LAKE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools announced it will begin the school year with remote learning only until at least Friday, Oct. 30. You can read more here.

WARREN CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS

The district plans to resume in-person learning with a virtual option available for interested families. You can read more about that here.

WATERFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Waterford School District is offering traditional in-person instruction and a complete virtual learning option. You can get more information here.

WEST BLOOMFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

West Blomfield School District plans to split students into two groups with three days of remote learning and two days in school. You can read more about that here.

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Westwood Community School District is offering both distance learning and in-person learning for grades 7-12. You can read more here.

YPSILANTI COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Ypsilanti Community Schools is offering three options for instruction: in-person instruction for vulnerable students, remote learning transitioning to in-person as the district deems applicable, and a fully-online learning program. Read more here.