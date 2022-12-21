Metro Detroit sisters write song to inspire, support those struggling with mental health

Two sisters from Birmingham hope their song "Black Diamond" will help people struggling with their mental health.

"Black diamonds are actually one of the strongest diamonds, and you know, pressure makes diamonds," Jaida Turner said.

Jaida and her sister Jessica, who are both students at Eastern Michigan University, wrote the song to inspire others.

"We want the song to inspire and give people hope, like people going through those seasons of depression or just feeling like they're not worth it," Jessica said.

It's a calm, relaxing song with a message.

"We just want it to be like an encouragement and inspiring to give them hope," Jaida said.

Kevin Fischer, who is the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness after losing his 23-year-old son to suicide, said having support is important.

"It's incredibly important that we find a trusted friend or somebody we're comfortable talking to. It helps tremendously," he said.

---

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.