Metro Detroit teen sentenced in murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy

The Brief One of three teens was sentenced in the death of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Reckling Karim Moore was sentenced to 5 to 20 years in prison Friday. Reckling and his wife Jacklyn had three children, and his wife was pregnant when he died.



One of three teens charged in the killing of an Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy learned how much time he'll have in prison.

What they're saying:

It was a step towards justice in the murder case of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Reckling. The first of three teens was charged and sentenced on Friday.

"Although steps toward justice were served today, there's no sentence that's going to make us feel good about this," said Undersheriff Timothy Willis.

Karim Moore was sentenced to 5 to 20 years in prison Friday.

Moore is the first in a trio of teens who allegedly ambushed and killed Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling last June.

Reckling was part of a task force investigating stolen cars, tracking the one 18-year-old Ramon Debose was driving, with Moore and 18-year-old Marquis Goins inside.

Debose was charged with murder, and Goins as an accessory.

"We focus on the perpetrators of these crimes and whatever but they're irrelevant, Brad and his family is what matters," said Willis.

Why you should care:

Reckling and his wife Jacklyn had three children, and his wife was pregnant when he died. She was in court as Karim Moore pleaded guilty to three felonies, including conducting a criminal enterprise, receiving stolen property, and felony firearm.

Next week, dozens of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies will travel to Washington D.C. for National Police Week, where Reckling's name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

"This year is going to be really special, it's going to be heartbreaking, but it's going to be special and I think it's going to help us grow," said Willis.