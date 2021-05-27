Metro Detroit temperatures will dip into 40s Friday

What would Michigan's last full month of spring be without an unseasonably cold day before kicking off the unofficial start of summer this weekend?

Because whether people asked for it or not, cold temperatures are coming.

Thursday night showers will usher in a late-week cooldown that will keep Metro Detroit in the 40s.

Rain is expected for much of Friday with the bulk arriving early tomorrow morning. That will spur a cold front that will cause temperatures to fall toward about 47 degrees by 7 a.m. tomorrow.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures might reach 52 degrees by 5 p.m.

The dip in temperatures is preceded by a system that was passing through the Midwest Thursday morning. About half an inch is expected in total.

The rain is actually badly needed since Michigan is behind in average totals by several inches, including at least one-and-a-half inch in May.

An increase in wind speeds and gusts will come later in the afternoon.

The Memorial Day weekend won't be totally ruined, however, as temperatures are expected to rebound by Saturday into the 60s, then the 70s on Sunday.