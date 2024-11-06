Metro Detroit Ukrainians hope new Trump administration supports war against Russia

Some Ukrainian leaders in Michigan had a mixed reaction with former President Donald Trump readies to return to the White House after reelection,

Andrey Duzyj, from the Ukrainian Congress Committee in Detroit says his reaction, "is muted at this time."

Metro Detroit is home to more than 30,000 Ukrainians and many have concerns over how a new Trump Administration might impact the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"He’s on record for saying that he can bring the special operations to an end and we would like to see that," he said. "But we would also like to see the Russians get off of Ukrainian land."

The current conflict in Ukraine began in 2022 when Russian military forces entered the country.

"We’re very nervous about the support the United States is going to give to Ukraine," he said.

Under the Biden Administration, Ukraine has received over $100 billion since Russia's invasion in January 2022. Ukrainians in Metro Detroit are hoping support will continue under a Trump Administration.

"Some of the statements that have been made underlie his belief that we can surrender some land for peace," said Duzyj. "And I don’t think that’s going to happen, and I don’t think it’s an accurate assessment of the situation."

And as Mr Trump prepares to take office Ukrainian leaders here in Metro Detroit, say they have a message for him.

"We cannot allow Putin to win this," he said. "We cannot, because he will not stop."

Andrey Duzyj. VP, Ukrainian Congress Committee, Detroit Chapter



