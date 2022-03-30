Metro Detroit under Wind Advisory from midnight to 4 p.m. Thursday

A wind advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 4 p.m. Thursday for SE Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.



Strong southwest winds from about 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 miles per hour are expected tonight into Thursday. Peak wind gusts are anticipated in the 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. timeframe.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

