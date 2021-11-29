Metro Detroit weather: Another 1-2 inches of snow on the way

Another round of snow is coming, but first! We'll squeeze out some sun this morning and while clouds from our incoming snowmaker blot out the sun this afternoon the snow doesn't start falling until tonight.

The snow will kick off after 7 p.m. and probably closer to 8-10 p.m. and taper off early Tuesday morning (4 a.m. give or take). It will be light in general, but heavy at times, so travel during the night and even into Tuesday morning's commute will be tricky. Totals around 1-2" with some spots perhaps just outside of that range.

The sun will break out in part Tuesday morning and things will remain chilly, but we'll slip above freezing and push towards 40° by afternoon. Up and up we go through midweek.

Along with the "warmth" comes our next chance for precip, which will be rain late Wednesday into the night, and likely move out of here by Thursday. Although there are some hints at more precip Friday (snow), I will keep it out of the forecast, but keep an eye on it.