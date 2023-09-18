Metro Detroit weather: Cool start Monday with temperatures near 80 expected later this week

Monday starts cool as temperatures struggle to reach 70, but warmer weather is on the way.

The day gets going in the 50s and will top out at about 69. Clouds will cover the area, meaning you probably will need to leave Southeast Michigan and head north or west if you want a chance to possibly see the Northern Lights, which could be visible Monday night.

After Monday, temperatures start to slowly climb. Highs Tuesday will be just above 70. By Wednesday, they hit the mid-70s, and we'll round out the week at almost 80 before they drop again Sunday.

Along with the warm weather, the week will be mostly dry.

