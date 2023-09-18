Northern Lights may be visible in Michigan on Monday night

Michigan could get a glimpse of the Northern Lights on Monday night.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, seeing the aurora may be possible across the northern half of the United States. The entire state is in the viewing area where the lights may be seen, though the Upper Peninsula has the greatest visibility chance, according to prediction models.

The best chance of seeing the Northern Lights in Michigan is predicted to be from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday is expected to be cloudy in Southeast Michigan. However, northern parts of the state, including the Upper Peninsula, are expected to have clear skies. So, if you'll be up north, look up.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, there's also a chance to see the Northern Lights in west Michigan, and the sky will be clear.

When the time to see the lights is near, use this 30-minute aurora forecast to see where it is.

