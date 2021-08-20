Metro Detroit weather: Humid with highs near 90 Saturday

Patchy fog to start, then hot and humid conditions Saturday as winds from the southeast keep pumping in hot air and increasing humidity levels. Dry for Dream Cruise, look for a mix of clouds and sun. High Saturday: 88, but it will feel hotter due to high humidity. Could feel more like the low 90s.

No relief Saturday night as lows are near 70.

Sunday brings the threat of isolated storms late in the day. Continued hot and humid. Highs near 90 with heat indices in the low to mid-90s. Sunday night: 68

A chance for an isolated storm as a cold front swings through the state Sunday. Still hot and humid with highs near 90. Overnight low:68

Chance for rain Monday early, but the heat continues, high 89, low 70.

Dry Tuesday. A good example of a summer day. High: 90, Low 71

The heat and humidity is maintained through Thursday with a chance for storms Wednesday. Slight chance early Thursday. Highs near 89 Wed, 86 Thursday

By Friday with another opportunity for rain, highs will be a little cooler and less humid: 82/64

Rain chances are high Saturday with the maximum temperature near 83.