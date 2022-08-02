Metro Detroit weather: Humidity drops and clouds fade, making for comfortable Tuesday

Humidity drops and clouds fade today, adding up to an excellent election day forecast.

Then things get a bit trickier. Wednesday will be muggy and hot, but exactly how hot will be dictated by the return of any clouds or storms which are tough to pin down at the moment. Storms will develop upstream overnight and the majority of the data keep that action to our north. Our in house model paints a dry picture Wednesday morning with a complex of storms to our north.

I buy that picture and will opt for a dry Wednesday morning with the opportunity for storms to develop later in the day, but they very well may wind up holding off until the evening.

The front stalls out near and south of SE Michigan Thursday leading to rounds of wet weather through Thursday, ending by Friday morning. The potential for an inch or more of rain exists.

Temps drop Thursday and Friday before bouncing back up a bit for the weekend.