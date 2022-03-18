Metro Detroit weather: Mainly dry, mostly cloudy start to the weekend Friday

72 yesterday! What a day! We won't soar to such heights today, but the day will still be decent. Mainly dry, mostly cloudy with rain late.

Rain will move in late Friday from south to north from 5-8 p.m. and continue through the night with a rumble of thunder possible. Wet weather will be more on than off throughout Saturday and finally come to a close by night or early Sunday morning with nothing more than a few wet flakes mixing in. Rain totals look solid.

Spring arrives Sunday and our weather bounces back pretty good. WEEKEND