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Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and sunny for Tuesday with change on the way late week

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FOX 2 Detroit
Weather
Published July 7, 2026 7:00 AM EDT
Published July 7, 2026 7:00 AM EDT
Mild, Sunny Tuesday
Mild, Sunny Tuesday

Mild, Sunny Tuesday

More sun and less humidity today, but will it last? Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

FOX 2 - A pleasant day of weather starts off with cool temperatures, but ends up just right.

Dig deeper:

Readings in the upper 50s and low 60s greet you this morning with a noticeable decrease in humidity. 

Winds out of the north keep a light, comfortable breeze in place. Afternoon high temperatures exceed yesterday’s high readings by only a few degrees. 

Expect a high for Tuesday near 86.

There will be more sun today as the slow-moving Low pressure system finally moves east, taking the rain and wind with it. 

High pressure to our west will keep it dry.

A repeat performance is coming on Wednesday with a change on the way Thursday. 

Expect storms and muggier conditions as we head toward the weekend.

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