Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and sunny for Tuesday with change on the way late week

A pleasant day of weather starts off with cool temperatures, but ends up just right.

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Readings in the upper 50s and low 60s greet you this morning with a noticeable decrease in humidity.

Winds out of the north keep a light, comfortable breeze in place. Afternoon high temperatures exceed yesterday’s high readings by only a few degrees.

Expect a high for Tuesday near 86.

There will be more sun today as the slow-moving Low pressure system finally moves east, taking the rain and wind with it.

High pressure to our west will keep it dry.

A repeat performance is coming on Wednesday with a change on the way Thursday.

Expect storms and muggier conditions as we head toward the weekend.

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