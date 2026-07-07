Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and sunny for Tuesday with change on the way late week
FOX 2 - A pleasant day of weather starts off with cool temperatures, but ends up just right.
Dig deeper:
Readings in the upper 50s and low 60s greet you this morning with a noticeable decrease in humidity.
Winds out of the north keep a light, comfortable breeze in place. Afternoon high temperatures exceed yesterday’s high readings by only a few degrees.
Expect a high for Tuesday near 86.
There will be more sun today as the slow-moving Low pressure system finally moves east, taking the rain and wind with it.
High pressure to our west will keep it dry.
A repeat performance is coming on Wednesday with a change on the way Thursday.
Expect storms and muggier conditions as we head toward the weekend.
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