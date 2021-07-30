Metro Detroit weather: Saturday starts cool before highs climb toward 80

Friday we enjoyed delightful weather! Less humidity and temperatures averaging below the norm (83/65 is average) for this time of the year, courtesy of high pressure bringing wind out of the north. Pleasant.

So, behind that, a cold front and low pressure bringing the potential for heavy rain moves east this weekend. This will bring rain mainly to the Upper Peninsula and points north of our viewing area. Timing on this is late Saturday into the early morning hours Sunday. After a clear and cool start, (57 overnight) look for increasing clouds Saturday with high temps near 80.

Rain Sunday morning with a little milder temp to begin (62). Because of the cloudy and rainy start, Sunday will be a little cooler, high near 77.

Enough talk about rain! We end the month of July in a surplus. Almost 5" of rain at the airport, placing us 1.56" above normal!

Advertisement

Dry weather takes over Monday through Wednesday with highs near 80, lows near 60. Humidity levels increase Thursday with a slight chance (at this point) for rain late in the day. A little warmer Thursday (83) and again Friday (84) with dry conditions returning for Friday.