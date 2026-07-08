Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and muggy start to Wednesday; storm risk tomorrow

Muggy and warm start to your Wednesday morning with mostly clear skies across Southeast Michigan.

Big picture view:

We are looking at a warm and muggy Tuesday afternoon with daytime highs returning to the upper 80s would feel like temperatures close to 90 degrees.

We'll see mostly sunny skies we had throughout this afternoon with mostly clear skies heading into tonight.

Storm chances return as we head through Thursday afternoon.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather as we had through Thursday afternoon across southeast Michigan with damaging wind and small hail as the main threats.

Daytime highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 80s with high humidity through the afternoon.

Shower and thunderstorm chances become a bit more isolated as we wrap the work week and heading into this weekend.

We have a lot of dry time and plenty of sunshine with daytime highs remaining in the mid- to upper 80s next week. We have the potential of seeing more heat as an area of high-pressure sets up across central parts of the country.

This will allow for daytime highs next week to hit the lower 90s with additional shower and thunderstorms arriving as we had through mid week next week.

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