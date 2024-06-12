Metro Detroit weather: Warm and sunny as temps start to rise Wednesday

The warmup begins Wednesday!

Early clouds break as a mid-level wave moves out of the southeast, opening up the door for good sun and nothing more than a spotty shower late in the day. Humidity levels slowly increase, but ramp up further tomorrow.

That moisture plays a role in Thursday's storms, which are possible both early (isolated) and late (scattered to widespread).

Morning showers and storms won't present a severe threat, but late afternoon into the evening our severe prospects increase. Strong wind and hail are the two greatest threats, with a lower (but not zero) tornado threat.

Temps fade and humidity drops Friday and Saturday with a push of even hotter air on tap Monday and Tuesday.