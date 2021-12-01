Metro Detroit weather: Warmup on the way with highs near 50

Our warmup is on the way! We'll push it to 50° tomorrow and today won't be bitter cold either.

As the warm front comes through late in the day/this evening we could squeeze out some patchy drizzle or a spotty shower, but I imagine it will be a mainly dry day.

Check out rain chances that come up a bit late, but remain low overall:

Temps rise overnight and continue to do so Thursday. Winds will start out of the SW and swing to the NW by afternoon 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times. It's back to the 30's Friday with some rain or snow showers possible, but not much of either. Our weekend will start out dry but finish with the chance for precip. There are many moving parts to the Sunday/Monday forecast that need to be worked out but as it stands I'll say rain late turns to snow and it doesn't look like anything major at the moment.

Temps turn colder early next week.