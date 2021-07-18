Metro Detroit weather: Week starts with highs near 90 before mid-week cooldown

Sunday was hazy and warm and dry! In fact, the haze that is crossing the central Great Lakes is smoke from distant fires in the western U.S. and western Canada. It is not uncommon. We will likely see more haze and smoke in the sky on Monday with a high of 87.

A weak cold front will drop down into our area Tuesday afternoon with a chance for spotty thundershowers. Tuesday's high will be 87.

Wednesday is a bit cooler under a mix of sun and cloud with a high near 80.

More unsettled weather and chances for thundershowers return Thursday into the weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s.