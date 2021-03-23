Metro Detroit woman angry with packed rideshare transportation during COVID-19

A Metro Detroit woman says rides to doctor appointments coordinated by her health insurance have been packed with other patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My point is this -- why are you cramping all these people in one van? It’s not fair. It’s not fair to the patrons. It’s not fair to the driver even. It’s not safe," Vanessa McLittle said.

McLittle said patients who use the transportation, including herself, have underlying health conditions. She had COVID-19 before, and she said she’s scared of getting it again from her rides.

"It’s aggravating. It really is because they do this every time," she said.

Vanessa McLittle said the rides that take her to appointments are often packed with other people.

COVID-19 isn’t her only concern, either. She said she has dealt with speeding and loud music as well.

"He sped down my street so fast I about wanted to come out of my skin. I said, ‘Take me home please,’" McLittle said. "He couldn’t hear me the first time so I hit his seat, ‘Take me home.’"

She said she has complained but it made no difference.

"That was the third time I complained and was told, ‘We’re under new management. I promise you this will never happen again.’ Every go-round. Every go-round it happens and I’m tired. I’m fed up," McLittle said. "This is unfair and unsafe driving. Riding or shared riding, whatever they call it -- it’s unsafe. During a pandemic. It’s unsafe even with loud music. How are you going to hear a horn blowing at you?"

Fox 2 reached out to Legacy and Regency Transportation but did not receive a response.

McLittle’s health insurance company, United Healthcare, said it is looking into her concerns.

"The safety of our members is a top priority. We cannot speak to this specific situation, but ride-sharing during the COVID-19 pandemic is not permitted by our contracted transportation vendor," a spokesperson for the company said.