Mexican citizen wanted for sexually assaulting child arrested in Auburn Hills

A Mexican citizen who was wanted for sexually assaulting a child was arrested by Detroit Border Patrol agents Thursday in Auburn Hills.

Authorities said the agents were performing a targeted arrest operation on the 38-year-old man who had a warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13. He has also been removed from the United States four times.

He was caught in the area of I-75 and Walton Boulevard and turned over to the Oakland County’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

"Detroit Sector remains vigilant against threats to our community and national security,’ said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley. "I am extremely proud of the agents who took these criminals off the street and assisted Oakland County in their pursuit of justice for such a serious predatory offense involving a child. Detroit Sector will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure our communities are safe."

A 42-year-old Mexican citizen was also arrested for illegal entry into the U.S. Authorities said he had also been removed from the country four times.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol BorderWatch at 1-800-537-3220.