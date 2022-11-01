Bicyclist hit, killed while riding in Auburn Hills

A bicyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding in Auburn Hills on Monday night.

Police said the victim, a 47-year-old Bloomfield Hills man, was riding north on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road when he was hit by a Jeep also traveling north on Opdyke around 7:35 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the Jeep, a 25-year-old Attica woman, was not hurt.

Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Any witnesses are asked to call 248-370-9460.