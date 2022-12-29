MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking

MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino.

According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.

Smokers will need to look out for signs that read Smoking Slots East and Smoking Slots West to indicate the sections.

"These are the only indoor areas where smoking will be permitted," the website reads, "and doors have been added to minimize the impact across the casino floor."

The rest of the casino will remain non-smoking. The outdoor smoking patio is also still in place.