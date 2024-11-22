MGM Grand Detroit player wins casino's largest prize ever on slot machine

article

A player at MGM Grand Detroit recently won the casino's largest prize ever while playing a slot machine.

The winner was playing the Dragon Link slot machine on Thursday when they hit it big - winning a $1,127,425 jackpot. Previously, the casino's largest prize was $1,127,425, which was won in 2008.

MGM Grand just added the Dragon Link machine in July, making it the first Michigan casino to have the machine, according to a press release.

"We’re thrilled to celebrate a record-breaking jackpot win at MGM Grand Detroit," shared Matt Buckey, president of MGM Grand Detroit. "Moments like these highlight the top-tier gaming experience we offer our guests every day. Seeing our players win big is always a source of excitement for our team."

The casino said it has paid out more than $268 million in jackpots in 2024, with $18 million of that being won in November.