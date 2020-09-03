MHSAA reinstates fall football season, other high school sports in Michigan

After Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday organized sports can resume with strict safety measures, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced it's reinstating the 2020 football season, going against a recommendation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that contact sports still be avoided at this time.

The MHSAA approved restarting the fall football season on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and will conduct a fall football tournament for schools that wish to participate.

The MHSAA said it based its decision to reinstate on several factors, including the fact that 25 other states have started football practices and games and that the Big Ten is also exploring a fall season after having postponed it until next year.

Once the MHSAA has determined the number of schools participating in fall football, the postseason tournament will be organized placing all teams in the first round of the playoffs on October 30-31, guaranteeing all fall participating schools at least seven available varsity contest dates.

The MHSAA said competition can begin immediately for soccer in all regions of the state.

Swimming, diving and volleyball have the green light to resume on Wednesday, Sept. 9 with the reopening of gyms and fitness facilities.

Advertisement

Schools are not required to play any of those sports this fall, and may postpone until the spring. However, the MHSAA will conduct its postseason events in those four sports only for the Fall 2020 season.

MDHHS’ guidance recommends mitigation measures organized sports teams may take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during training, practices, and competitions.

These recommendations include frequent hand washing, not letting players share towels, clothing, or other items they use to wipe their faces or hands, ensuring proper cleaning and disinfection of objects and equipment, prioritizing outdoor practice, and more.

The document also recommends against contact sports at this time, defined to mean those sports involving more than occasional and fleeting contact, including football, basketball, and soccer.

It also cites the elevated risk associated with activities that involve “shouting, singing, or breathing forcefully,” and notes there have been 30 reported outbreaks associated with athletic clubs, teams, or athletic facilities.

You can read more about the governor's organized sports announcement here.