MI Book Hop: Win prizes for supporting Michigan indie bookshops

Even more bookshops are participating in this year's MI Book Hop, a month-long event in support of independent booksellers.

From April 27 through May 27, get a bookshop bingo card online or from a participating store and hit the road. Cards are available for seven regions of the state – Central, Detroit, Greater Flint, North, South, Southeast, and West.

See a map of bookshops below.

The more bookstores you visit and support, the more chances you have to win prizes.

Prizes include a grand prize of a $300 gift card to BookShop.org and regional prizes of $25 gift cards to participating indie bookstores. Getting a bingo and visiting five stores will both get you an entry in the drawing. Also, fill your entire card to receive a Book Hop enamel pin.

Learn more and get a bingo card here.