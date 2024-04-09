Expand / Collapse search

MI Book Hop: Win prizes for supporting Michigan indie bookshops

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  April 9, 2024 10:01am EDT
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Even more bookshops are participating in this year's MI Book Hop, a month-long event in support of independent booksellers.

From April 27 through May 27, get a bookshop bingo card online or from a participating store and hit the road. Cards are available for seven regions of the state – Central, Detroit, Greater Flint, North, South, Southeast, and West.

See a map of bookshops below.

The more bookstores you visit and support, the more chances you have to win prizes.

Related

Books &amp; Brews Bingo: Browse some new books and drink beer in Royal Oak
article

Books &amp; Brews Bingo: Browse some new books and drink beer in Royal Oak

Sidetrack Bookshop will be at North End Taproom next week with some new books, along with the option to pre-order books coming out later this year.

Prizes include a grand prize of a $300 gift card to BookShop.org and regional prizes of $25 gift cards to participating indie bookstores. Getting a bingo and visiting five stores will both get you an entry in the drawing. Also, fill your entire card to receive a Book Hop enamel pin.

Learn more and get a bingo card here.