Books & Brews Bingo: Browse some new books and drink beer in Royal Oak

Earlier this year, Royal Oak's Sidetrack Bookshop and North End Taproom kicked off the winter Books & Brews Bingo with an adult book fair.

Prompts included pairing beer styles with certain book genres and trying different beers from North End's self-serve taps.

On April 9, the two businesses will hold a smaller-scale book fair in celebration of the end of the book bingo. Sidetrack will be at the taproom on Main Street from 4-9 p.m. with some new books, along with the option to pre-order books coming out later this year. Of course, bookstore staff will be there with recommendations, too.

Those who completed a bingo card and dropped it off at Sidetrack for a completion card can bring the card to Books & Brews for a prize. There will also be giveaways every hour from 5-7 p.m.

In addition to the beers on tap and the books Sidetrack is bringing, North End has a food menu, wine, and some nonalcoholic drink options on tap.

This event is open to everyone, even if you didn't participate in bingo.

North End Taproom is at 111 S. Main in Royal Oak.