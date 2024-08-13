The Michigan Secretary of State is the latest public official to be a victim of a swatting attack after she wrote her home had been targeted twice in the last 48 hours.

Writing on social media Monday, Jocelyn Benson said "hateful rhetoric and violent threats have no place in our democracy. Yet twice in the last 48 hours my home was targeted in a disturbing ‘swatting’ attack."

"I'm grateful for the professional, coordinated response from local and federal law enforcement who quickly contained the threat and worked to ensure our safety," she added.

Swatting is a form of harassment that involves making a fake call to police in an attempt to bring a large number of law enforcement to a particular home or address. It's a crime - though the perpetrator often goes unpunished.

Earlier this week, U.S. Senate candidates Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers were also targeted in a swatting attack.

Both won their respective parties' primaries in a race to fill Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat.

While swatting can sometimes be a prank, it can also have deadly consequences.

In Benson's case, she wrote "I will not be intimidated."

"These threats never have and never will deter me from my job: ensuring Michigan citizens can have confidence in their secure, fair, accurate elections. I will continue to stand with election professionals throughout Michigan to guard every citizen’s vote no matter who they are, where they live, or who they vote for," she added.