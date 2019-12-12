Expand / Collapse search

Mich. teen raises record-breaking amout of money for St. Jude

Published 
Amy's Angels
FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - A Michigan teenager has raised a record-breaking amount of money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sixteen-year-old Travis Ilitch and his mom, Kelle, set a goal for themselves at the beginning of the year to raise $50,000 - and they far surpassed it, raising more than $61,000. 

Mom and son run together at St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend

Travis and Kelle Ilitch join us in studio after running together and raising a record amount of money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The two also run the big race together. They joined us in studio to tell us more about the run and their fundraising efforts. You can hear from them in the video player above. 

You can learn more about St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org