Mich. teen raises record-breaking amout of money for St. Jude

A Michigan teenager has raised a record-breaking amount of money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sixteen-year-old Travis Ilitch and his mom, Kelle, set a goal for themselves at the beginning of the year to raise $50,000 - and they far surpassed it, raising more than $61,000.

The two also run the big race together. They joined us in studio to tell us more about the run and their fundraising efforts.

You can learn more about St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org.