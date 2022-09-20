Michigan 11th least happy in the U.S. in latest list

A new study on the happiness of the U.S. by state is not looking kindly upon Michigan or our neighboring states as the Mitten has been named the 39th happiest state - or the 11th least happy state.

According to WalletHub, Michigan ranks 39th in the nation in the annual 'Happiest States in America' list.

The study looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics - including depression rate, share of adults feeling productive, income growth and unemployment rate.

According to the study, Michigan has the 38th highest emotional on physical well-being, was ranked 35th for work environment, and 25th for community and environment.

Michigan's overall score in terms of happiness was 46.51, beating Alaska by a quarter of a point.

As for the other states around us, we're all basically in the same area with Ohio at number 38 and Indiana at 37.

Hawaii, with a score of 66.31, topped the list. Minnesota, Utah and New Jersey rounded out the top five.

Coming in last out of all 50 states - West Virginia, with a total score of 33.83. Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Louisiana were the other four states in the bottom five.