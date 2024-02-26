Michigan 2024 Presidential Primary guide: February ballot info, poll times, how to register

The 2024 election cycle is in full swing and Michigan once again appears to be at its center with another presidential contest up for grabs.

There are three election dates to pay attention to in 2024: the presidential primary on Feb. 27, the summer primary election on Aug. 6, and the general election on Nov. 5. Similar to other presidential election years, the stakes will be high when voters go to the polls.

Ironically, those stakes won't be felt in February. Neither party's nominating contest is very competitive this year after the handful of primary and caucuses that have been held so far ended in predictable victories for incumbent Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

That doesn't mean there won't be some drama when the state begins voting. For a more in-depth preview about what's in store for Michigan voters, check out our explainer here.

MORE: Michigan prisoners will be registered to vote upon release under newly signed bill

And for a more detailed look at where, when, and how to vote, check out FOX 2's guide below:

Local election information

Each county has local election information on their own respective websites. You can access them by clicking any of the links below:

What's on my ballot?

Curious to see what's on your ballot before heading to the polls? The easiest way to do that is to head to the Secretary of State's website. There, someone can see a sample ballot by selecting the jurisdiction they live in.

You can fill that out here.

Check your voter registration

Literally, the very thing you need to do is make sure you are registered to vote.

If you haven't registered, it's too late to register online to vote in the primary - but Michigan is one of a few states where you can register to vote the day of the election.

To register to vote the day of the election, you will need to bring proof of residency and eligibility to your city clerk's office.

Where do I vote in the Michigan election?

Just like the general election every November, your presidential primary election voting spot will take place at your polling location.

If you're not sure where that location is, the state has a database that will enable you to find out. You'll either need personal information, a driver's license, or your city or township clerk.

Just plug the info into the website here.

How to vote absentee

If you've requested an absentee ballot, you can still get it in before Tuesday's election.

Michigan allows any and all voters, except those incarcerated, to vote via absentee ballot. You just have to apply for one early enough to drop in the mailbox or in the election drop box.

But you can still pick up an absentee ballot and skip the voting precinct - you just have to go to your local election clerk's office. You'll find more information on voting absentee here.

When do the polls open and close?

For anyone voting in person, election polls will be open on Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. If you get in line but haven’t cast your ballot by the time polls close at 8 p.m., you have a right to cast your ballot.

What about early voting?

For the first time ever, Michigan voters were given the opportunity to vote early.

Early voting took place over a nine-day period that included the two previous weekends. It ended on Sunday, Feb. 25. The Secretary of State's office said it was the highest turnout day of the early voting period with 11,030 people casting ballots.

About 78,000 voters took advantage of the early voting window this year. Another 934,478 submitted absentee ballots.