Michigan AG office asks you call police with violations of the stay home order - not them

The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking residents to call law enforcement with complaints over the Stay Home, Stay Safe order - and not them.

In a release, the AG office said the number of calls with complaints of violations over the governor's executive order has swamped the Consumer Protection Hotline.

"We urge you to remind Michigan residents that any complaints related to the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order should be directed to local law enforcement agencies - and we are counting on our partners in law enforcement to remind everyone that failing to comply with the Governor’s Executive Orders could result in a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail for each violation," the release said.

"Due to the overwhelming number of calls related to the Governor’s COVID-19 Executive Orders, the Michigan Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline has been overwhelmed, literally bringing our system to a standstill," it said.

The release states that the attorney general’s Consumer Protection team is designed to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive and fraudulent business practices. This team has received thousands of complaints but at this time its main focus is cracking down on price-gouging and scams related to COVID-19.

"All other violations of the Governor’s Executive Orders should be referred to local police departments for enforcement. The Department of Attorney General stands ready to assist local prosecuting attorneys’ offices as these cases move forward.

"These are incredibly difficult times and we are all in uncharted territory. We ask for everyone’s cooperation, understanding and patience as we diligently work to stop COVID-19. Thank you."

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

Advertisement

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms