Michigan announces 514 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths on Sunday

On Sunday, the state of Michigan announced 514 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths linked to the virus. The cumulative death total announced today has been reduced by one.

According to the state's total count, that brings the total cases since the first confirmed case to 87,403 and 6,249 deaths linked to the virus. You can see recent daily case numbers and death updates below.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also extended the emergency and disaster declaration for COVID-19 in Michigan through Sept. 4, 2020. It had been set to expire on Aug. 11.

The state's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun gave more context to the COVID-19 case numbers during Gov. Whitmer's news conference on Wednesday, August 5. She said deaths are remaining low and hospitalization rates remain steady, and that the rate of new cases has plateaued and continues to vary by region.

CASES PER MILLION PEOPLE PER DAY

The Detroit, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo regions have just over 40 cases per million people per day and have seen a steady decrease over the last 2-3 weeks.

Advertisement

The Jackson region and Upper Peninsula both have 35 cases per million people per day and have also seen decreases over the past 1-2 weeks.

The Saginaw region is just under 30 cases per million people per day and has seen a decrease over the past week.

The Lansing region also has just under 30 cases per million people per day but has seen a 2-week increase in the rate of cases.

The Traverse City region is the only region in Michigan with under 10 cases per million people per day and has also seen a decrease over the past 3 weeks.

This data is from Gov. Whitmer's press conference on August 5, 2020.

TESTING AND PERCENT POSITIVE

Michigan is averaging about 28,000 tests per day, Dr. Khaldun said, which means about 2% of Michigan's population is getting tested each week.

Michigan has also seen a decrease in our percent positive rate from last week. Dr. Khaldun said the percent positive rate is now at 3.4%, down from 3.7%.

Dr. Khaldun has said a 3% positive rate is the cut-off that's been determined to show that community spread isn't happening. When testing increases as well as the percent positive rate, she said that indicates that community spread is occurring.

If you are working outside the home, feel sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 you are urged to get a test. You can find a testing site at michigan.gov/coronavirustest or by calling 211. More than 300 testing sites have been set up across the state.

This data is from Gov. Whitmer's press conference on August 5, 2020.

OUTBREAKS

Dr. Khaldun said every region has seen what's classified as an outbreak in the past week and that health departments have identified 99 new outbreaks, an increase from 78 the previous week.

Outbreaks continue to occur in a variety of manners, with the top still being in skilled nursing facilities and longterm care facilities, as well as social gatherings and schools, including colleges, child care facilities and day camps.

This data is from Gov. Whitmer's press conference on August 5, 2020.

CONTACT TRACING

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

NEW DAILY COVID-19 REPORTS AND DEATHS IN JULY